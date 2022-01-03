 Skip to content

Sigma Draconis update for 3 January 2022

Minor Update Version 1.2.1

Version 1.2.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some feedback I've decided to give 8 food rather than a meager 2 units at the start of the game. This game is meant to be a little difficult but not so much that people give up in frustration! This should mean that you don't need a mush churn so early in the game. Hopefully this helps - let me know your thoughts!

