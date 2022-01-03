Patch 1.0.5

Happy New Year everyone :)
I fixed a bug that caused the game to not be properly displayed on 4k resolutions.
Please let me know if you encounter any more bugs, have feedback or suggestions here.
Peace & Love,
Patrick
