 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Confessions update for 3 January 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7964222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year everyone :)

I fixed a bug that caused the game to not be properly displayed on 4k resolutions.

Please let me know if you encounter any more bugs, have feedback or suggestions here.

Peace & Love,

Patrick

Changed files in this update

Confessions Content Depot 1400701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.