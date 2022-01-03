Version 0.55

v. 0.55
Updates:
-new game mechanic “taming”:
You can use certain monsters from your zoo as support units.
Tamable monsters so far: wolf, alpha wolf, pachycephalo.
Tamed monsters can’t be controlled directly, but you can order them to
another character’s place by clicking the dog whistle button in the character menu.
-New status symbols for characters: Hunger, broken weapon, no arrows, no energy:
-New enemy hp bar (appears when hp is less than 100%).
-New defence structure hp bar (appears when hp is less than 100%).
UI:
-Added a timer which shows the seconds till the next wave of monsters appears.
-Changed some of the background images of some menus.
-New monster information for monsters in the zoo.
Changes:
-Changed the building images in the hub menu.
