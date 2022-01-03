 Skip to content

Monsters per second update for 3 January 2022

Version 0.55

Updates:

-new game mechanic “taming”:

You can use certain monsters from your zoo as support units.

Tamable monsters so far: wolf, alpha wolf, pachycephalo.

Tamed monsters can’t be controlled directly, but you can order them to

another character’s place by clicking the dog whistle button in the character menu.

-New status symbols for characters: Hunger, broken weapon, no arrows, no energy:

-New enemy hp bar (appears when hp is less than 100%).

-New defence structure hp bar (appears when hp is less than 100%).

UI:

-Added a timer which shows the seconds till the next wave of monsters appears.

-Changed some of the background images of some menus.

-New monster information for monsters in the zoo.

Changes:

-Changed the building images in the hub menu.

