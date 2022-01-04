 Skip to content

Let's Build a Zoo update for 4 January 2022

Hot Fix Update (1.1.8_1)

Build 7964157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update takes care of several issues, while we work towards our next major update.

  • Fixed Keeper blocked issue when trying to internal navigate in some pen situations (there may still be issues, however we are trying to fix them as we find them)
  • Fixed unlocking all enrichment when using the sandbox cheat (existing saves using the cheat will be updated)
  • Made animal selection UI less clunky (now requires less clicks)
  • Fix crash when trying to rotate and place For Sale sign
  • Changed work ethic to no longer be reliant on the hidden stat combination of determination * frustration, now all employee stats are visible to the player, and work ethic directly shows "determination" and no longer changes over time.
  • Fixed bug where seasoning value would reset to 0 when moving a shop
  • Fixed a rare bug where factory processing times would sometimes go to extremely high values
  • Fixed crash if you destroyed a CRISPR building and tried to clicked track on the CRISPR notification that points to a non-existent animal.
  • Fixed bug where floor volumes could still be painted while critical choice notifications are still on screen.
  • Added additional code to the breeding building system, to try and stop a hard to replicate crash reported by the community

