Hot Fix Update (1.1.8_1)

This update takes care of several issues, while we work towards our next major update.
- Fixed Keeper blocked issue when trying to internal navigate in some pen situations (there may still be issues, however we are trying to fix them as we find them)
- Fixed unlocking all enrichment when using the sandbox cheat (existing saves using the cheat will be updated)
- Made animal selection UI less clunky (now requires less clicks)
- Fix crash when trying to rotate and place For Sale sign
- Changed work ethic to no longer be reliant on the hidden stat combination of determination * frustration, now all employee stats are visible to the player, and work ethic directly shows "determination" and no longer changes over time.
- Fixed bug where seasoning value would reset to 0 when moving a shop
- Fixed a rare bug where factory processing times would sometimes go to extremely high values
- Fixed crash if you destroyed a CRISPR building and tried to clicked track on the CRISPR notification that points to a non-existent animal.
- Fixed bug where floor volumes could still be painted while critical choice notifications are still on screen.
- Added additional code to the breeding building system, to try and stop a hard to replicate crash reported by the community
