Update 2022.01.03.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.01.03.0
FIX:
- Marie: Fixed minor bugs in AI
- Gedeon: Fixed minor bugs in AI
- Kalksten: fixed bug where you could push away the opponent's weapon with a thrust
- Manor arena: minor memory optimization
TWEAK:
- Minimal amount of damage for every weapon is now 11, even if you set the damage multiplier in Options to minimal values. This will cause a successful hit to always cause some damage.
- Survival and History Buff Mode: arenas will no longer repeat two times in a row
- changed music tracks in Watchtower arena
Known bugs: Jacek's AI can freeze after defending a grab (this bug will disappear after AI refactoring, which will be soon)
Next update plans: Migration to the newest engine version and switching to modern rendering pipeline (the game should look better and will allow adding graphical options like RTX, DLSS, FidelityFX, etc.).
Changed files in this update