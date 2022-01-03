 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hellish Quart update for 3 January 2022

Update 2022.01.03.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7964079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.01.03.0

FIX:

  • Marie: Fixed minor bugs in AI
  • Gedeon: Fixed minor bugs in AI
  • Kalksten: fixed bug where you could push away the opponent's weapon with a thrust
  • Manor arena: minor memory optimization

TWEAK:

  • Minimal amount of damage for every weapon is now 11, even if you set the damage multiplier in Options to minimal values. This will cause a successful hit to always cause some damage.
  • Survival and History Buff Mode: arenas will no longer repeat two times in a row
  • changed music tracks in Watchtower arena

Known bugs: Jacek's AI can freeze after defending a grab (this bug will disappear after AI refactoring, which will be soon)

Next update plans: Migration to the newest engine version and switching to modern rendering pipeline (the game should look better and will allow adding graphical options like RTX, DLSS, FidelityFX, etc.).

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.