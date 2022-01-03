 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 3 January 2022

Patch 1.021

Patch 1.021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Target assist turned off for now while I add it as an option.

-Parrying and certain actions would turn current target into your attack's target, this should never happen, if any other such behaviour happens please report it. Attack's targets should only ever change if the enemy dies before the attack can land.

-Fixed the train section's battle arenas not appearing and defaulting to the test arena.

-Fixed door and transition issues in the sunken zone.

-Enemies added to the sunken zone.

