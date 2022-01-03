Enjoy the new region 'JEJU ISLAND', as a costume.

<Update Notes for 2022.01.03>

The new costume has been updated to commemorate the update of Jeju Island, a new region.

Decorate your avatar with various costumes, including 'dolhareubang', which symbolizes Jeju Island!

A NEW SPOT, JEJU ISLAND, has been added to Galaxity : Korea!

"Ramsar wetland protected area, Dongbaek dongsan in Jeju Island"

You can visit Seoul and Jeju Island at any time you want on the World Map of Galaxity : Korea.

In Dongbaek dongsan of Jeju Island, you can easily hear the explanation and story of the Dongbaek dongsan Wetland Center through text and voice.

And also if you move to Meonmulkkak, the representative wetland of Dongbaek dongsan, you can hear the explanation while looking at the Meonmulkkak in front of you.

Enjoy the green and beautiful scenery and get some rest of your mind in nature.

Items that can only be purchased at stores in Dongbaek dongsan in Jeju Island can't be overlooked!

You can decorate your avatar by choosing items that go well with exploring Meonmulkkak wetlands or taking a walk in the wetland center.

Now, In Jeju Island, take a leisurely walk around the Dongbaek dongsan and the Meonmulkkak and make wonderful memories with your friends from all over the world!