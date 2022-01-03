 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Regiments Playtest update for 3 January 2022

Hotfix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 7963861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an option to lock the cursor to the window ('on' by default)

  • Multimonitor display selection may work now (at least should return the full list of displays)

  • Change Mode command is now queue-able by using Shift

  • Added current phase display in-game, beside the timer

  • Fix platoon stacks losing veterancy on Task Force upgrade

  • Fix platoon stacks getting 'free' units during the post-battle rearmament

  • Adjusted deployment zone radiuses in certain close-quarters areas

  • Fix lightning getting 'stuck' on pause

  • Potential fixes for a few more crash issues

  • Microfixes

Changed files in this update

Regiments Playtest Content Depot 1852281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.