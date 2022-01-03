-
Added an option to lock the cursor to the window ('on' by default)
Multimonitor display selection may work now (at least should return the full list of displays)
Change Mode command is now queue-able by using Shift
Added current phase display in-game, beside the timer
Fix platoon stacks losing veterancy on Task Force upgrade
Fix platoon stacks getting 'free' units during the post-battle rearmament
Adjusted deployment zone radiuses in certain close-quarters areas
Fix lightning getting 'stuck' on pause
Potential fixes for a few more crash issues
Microfixes
