In some cases when loading a saved game with the old characters models in it, the new replacement characters would not be properly generated from all possibly variations, and children would have adult models. This has been fixed.

If you have already loaded a game and encountered this bug and then saved again, only the child models will be fixed on load. All adult models may still potentially be affected by this bug. However these will get replaced as children grow up over time.

Sorry! Me and the testing team didn't catch this.