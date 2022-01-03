0.6.1 Patch Note

New vehicle and parts!
Elisa Police
Tired of weak Police Interceptor 1? You can now drive 240HP Elisa as a police vehicle!
- Required Driver Level: 30
- Required Racer Level: 5
- Engine: 240HP
Turbocharger
You can install new turbocharger parts to increase torque and power!
It comes with a boost gauge UI and louder intake sounds.
- Stock turbocharger: Weak but doesn't make engine hotter
- Stage 1 turbocharger: Gives more power, especially at the high RPM. But generate more heat.
Turbocharger is still in the early stage, features may change. More powerful turbocharger
and blow-off value will be added in future updates
Improved and Changed
- [UI] UI Scale option is added (Thanks to erfqfrqe)
- [Taxi] Max comfort bonus is changed (Old: 50%, New: 20% x Vehicle Comfort Value)
- [Bus] Jeju-1, Sung-San highschool bus route's payment is lowered
- [Multiplayer] When a player leaves the session while driving, that vehicle and trailer will be respawned at the original location (Thanks to Rustyoutback)
- [Multiplayer] If a world-vehicle is abandoned, it will be respawned at the original location
- [Ambulance] Now navigation to a patient doesn't change even if a new patient spawned nearby (Thanks to 7HC)
- [Camera] 'Auto recenter chase camera (Seconds)' and 'Disable auto recenter camera during reverse' option is added (Thanks to r0zen)
- [WorldMap] You can now see the own-vehicle map icon even if another player is driving it (Thanks to bombrad)
- [World] Removed bump at the entrance of Jeju airport warehouse (Thanks to vcharng)
- [Vehicle] TCS's braking power is improved to handle powerful engine
- [Savefile] If loading the savefile is failed, automatically try to load backup files
- [Leaderboard] Topspeed record condition is improved to avoid false record
- [Garage] If a player already has spare parts, the total count of that parts is shown after '(Own)' text (Thanks to vcharng)
- [Tow Mission] Tow-request vehicles now turn on Hazard light (Thanks to TGEmanuel)
- [Roadside Tow Service] Unstrapped cargo now also moved along with vehicle, instead of left behind
- [Launcher] Unreal launcher is removed to avoid false-alarm of antivirus application
- [Optimization] Postprocess shader is optimized
- [Character] Character name is limited by alphabet and number
- [Control] Option for Mouse wheel throttle toggle is added (default off) and added UI message when mouse wheel throttle is applied (Thanks to k-dx)
- [Level] No racer XP in case of offtrack
- [Stuck] If a character is stuck inside cargo or vehicle, the character can ignore collision and walk out from it
Bug Fixed
- [Multiplayer] When a player is riding as a passenger in multiplayer, sometimes characters teleport to the sky in the middle of the island (Thanks to Magicbong)
- [Track] One of the Ranch Oval's race sectors was randomly not loaded
- [Localization] Traffic violation fine message was localized by the host player's language
- [Vehicle] Voltex and Ranch pickup's left and right side mirror size was different (Thanks to Oscaril2332 and Maniac2461)
- [World] Olle speedway's entrance road was floating above ground (Thanks to r0zen and Ethan V)
- [UI] Logo at the main menu was blurred
- [Savefile] When loading character save file was failed, it was available to play without making character by pressing the ESC key
- [Cusotmization] If restart game after buying a new vehicle, the paint color was randomly changed (Thanks to vcharng)
- [Navigation] Fixed navigation that didn't go through Gang-Jung town (Thanks to izkaptts and vcharng)
- [Vehicle] Small cage trailer is not attach-able randomly (Thanks to Wandering Mania)
- [Vehicle] Van Trailer interaction was not available to the multiplayer client
- [Vehicle] Vehicle/Trailer was moving slowly after a player left it (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
