 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 3 January 2022

0.6.1 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 7963595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New vehicle and parts!

Elisa Police

Tired of weak Police Interceptor 1? You can now drive 240HP Elisa as a police vehicle!

  • Required Driver Level: 30
  • Required Racer Level: 5
  • Engine: 240HP

Turbocharger

You can install new turbocharger parts to increase torque and power!

It comes with a boost gauge UI and louder intake sounds.

  • Stock turbocharger: Weak but doesn't make engine hotter
  • Stage 1 turbocharger: Gives more power, especially at the high RPM. But generate more heat.



Turbocharger is still in the early stage, features may change. More powerful turbocharger

and blow-off value will be added in future updates

Improved and Changed

  • [UI] UI Scale option is added (Thanks to erfqfrqe)
  • [Taxi] Max comfort bonus is changed (Old: 50%, New: 20% x Vehicle Comfort Value)
  • [Bus] Jeju-1, Sung-San highschool bus route's payment is lowered
  • [Multiplayer] When a player leaves the session while driving, that vehicle and trailer will be respawned at the original location (Thanks to Rustyoutback)
  • [Multiplayer] If a world-vehicle is abandoned, it will be respawned at the original location
  • [Ambulance] Now navigation to a patient doesn't change even if a new patient spawned nearby (Thanks to 7HC)
  • [Camera] 'Auto recenter chase camera (Seconds)' and 'Disable auto recenter camera during reverse' option is added (Thanks to r0zen)
  • [WorldMap] You can now see the own-vehicle map icon even if another player is driving it (Thanks to bombrad)
  • [World] Removed bump at the entrance of Jeju airport warehouse (Thanks to vcharng)
  • [Vehicle] TCS's braking power is improved to handle powerful engine
  • [Savefile] If loading the savefile is failed, automatically try to load backup files
  • [Leaderboard] Topspeed record condition is improved to avoid false record
  • [Garage] If a player already has spare parts, the total count of that parts is shown after '(Own)' text (Thanks to vcharng)
  • [Tow Mission] Tow-request vehicles now turn on Hazard light (Thanks to TGEmanuel)
  • [Roadside Tow Service] Unstrapped cargo now also moved along with vehicle, instead of left behind
  • [Launcher] Unreal launcher is removed to avoid false-alarm of antivirus application
  • [Optimization] Postprocess shader is optimized
  • [Character] Character name is limited by alphabet and number
  • [Control] Option for Mouse wheel throttle toggle is added (default off) and added UI message when mouse wheel throttle is applied (Thanks to k-dx)
  • [Level] No racer XP in case of offtrack
  • [Stuck] If a character is stuck inside cargo or vehicle, the character can ignore collision and walk out from it

Bug Fixed

  • [Multiplayer] When a player is riding as a passenger in multiplayer, sometimes characters teleport to the sky in the middle of the island (Thanks to Magicbong)
  • [Track] One of the Ranch Oval's race sectors was randomly not loaded
  • [Localization] Traffic violation fine message was localized by the host player's language
  • [Vehicle] Voltex and Ranch pickup's left and right side mirror size was different (Thanks to Oscaril2332 and Maniac2461)
  • [World] Olle speedway's entrance road was floating above ground (Thanks to r0zen and Ethan V)
  • [UI] Logo at the main menu was blurred
  • [Savefile] When loading character save file was failed, it was available to play without making character by pressing the ESC key
  • [Cusotmization] If restart game after buying a new vehicle, the paint color was randomly changed (Thanks to vcharng)
  • [Navigation] Fixed navigation that didn't go through Gang-Jung town (Thanks to izkaptts and vcharng)
  • [Vehicle] Small cage trailer is not attach-able randomly (Thanks to Wandering Mania)
  • [Vehicle] Van Trailer interaction was not available to the multiplayer client
  • [Vehicle] Vehicle/Trailer was moving slowly after a player left it (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

Changed files in this update

Motor Town Windows Content Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.