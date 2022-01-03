 Skip to content

Fantasy Town Regional Manager update for 3 January 2022

Patch Update v2.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New year, new patch update! This patch update resolves some minor bugs, improves some visuals, and addresses some QoL issues:

Bugfixes
  • Camera control not framerate independant for keyboard and controller input
Improvements
  • Made birds fly at varying heights
  • Added preparatory changes to outlines for upcoming updates
  • Performed MASSIVE refactor to codebase structure and file content

    This is in preparation for upcoming updates that we're keen to start working on.

As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team

