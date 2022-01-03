Patch Update v2.0.5

New year, new patch update! This patch update resolves some minor bugs, improves some visuals, and addresses some QoL issues:

Bugfixes

Camera control not framerate independant for keyboard and controller input

Improvements

Made birds fly at varying heights

Added preparatory changes to outlines for upcoming updates

Performed MASSIVE refactor to codebase structure and file content

This is in preparation for upcoming updates that we're keen to start working on.

As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team