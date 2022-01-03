Quest hotfix

- removed the debug buttons (1-2-3...0)
- fixed a bug with the disappearance of the reset button (after the end of the game)
- fixed zeroing of parameters at the start of a new game.
- fixed the transition from quest to quest as well as the download mode.
P.S. quests were developed from scratch for about 3 days, so they will be completely rewritten taking into account all the experience of using them in the code. Quests were not planned to be added to the pre-alpha. they were a bonus. however, they came out sideways...
Changed files in this update