Search of Galaxy update for 3 January 2022

Quest hotfix

  • removed the debug buttons (1-2-3...0)
  • fixed a bug with the disappearance of the reset button (after the end of the game)
  • fixed zeroing of parameters at the start of a new game.
  • fixed the transition from quest to quest as well as the download mode.

P.S. quests were developed from scratch for about 3 days, so they will be completely rewritten taking into account all the experience of using them in the code. Quests were not planned to be added to the pre-alpha. they were a bonus. however, they came out sideways...

