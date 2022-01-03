Patch Notes for v.1.0.2

Hello Wardens!
Have you been enjoying the prison life so much that you haven't realized that it is now 2022? Speaking of which, thank you everyone for your support in 2021!!
We hope that you'll have a Happy New Year in Karryn's Prison in 2022 too!!!ːtonkinː
Below is the changelog for v.1.0.2:
- Began the long process of converting the remainder of the text ingame to a format that allows additional localizations to begin.
- Added a BGM Jukebox next to the Credits during Free Play Mode.
- Added experimental code to improve the performance of the post battle results screen.
- Added experimental code to improve the performance of battles with a lot of Waves.
- Fixed being able to use Load Equip Set to accidentally change Karryn's Title during a Challenge Run which would also make the Challenge Run invalid.
- Fixed Head Strike, Arm Strike, and Leg Strike not being usable while unarmed and having the right Specialization Edicts.
- Fixed the energy cost of Revitalize and Second Wind when used with a Stance skill.
- Fixed a bug with getting a Game Over after a battle in Level 5.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
- Corrected various minor typos.
Changed files in this update