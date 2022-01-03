 Skip to content

Riflestorm Playtest update for 3 January 2022

Update v0.7 - Bunker region completed, many bug fixes and tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Happy new years everyone. The last major update has been pushed to Rifle Storm. It includes these changes:

  • The final bunker region has been polished.
  • Honey jar effect weakened, tweaked high threat battles, some battles will display an intro message.
  • Polished bunker, polished some sound effects, counter / charged weapons will be use charge, added thermite rifle / yell sfx, many small fixes.
  • Rare items no longer available for custom squads, fixes bug in generating random squad.
  • Added Steam achievements, fixes severe weakness icon.
  • Finished bunker tileset redesign.
  • Added boss outfits to bunker.
  • Removed unused code, added gain cash sfx. Balanced other sound effect levels, finished final battle cutscene.
  • Fixes bug where no gadget found. Added third battle to bunker region.
  • Increased rare weapon damage, added particle effects to some events, added new sound effects, confused doesn't increase evasion anymore, added new bunker battles.
  • Antidote no longer heals, added remaining sfxs.
  • Knockback damage increased, added heavy aid, tweaked enemy health, diff 5 more difficult, fixes bugs on statistics window, tweaked weapon damage, added two new gears, added beta tester names, fixes new high score always shown.
  • Fixes blights not appearing on bunker battle, boosted late game enemies difficulty, some high threat battles are more difficult, blights last longer, medivac more expensive.

