Update v0.7 - Bunker region completed, many bug fixes and tweaks

Happy new years everyone. The last major update has been pushed to Rifle Storm. It includes these changes:
- The final bunker region has been polished.
- Honey jar effect weakened, tweaked high threat battles, some battles will display an intro message.
- Polished bunker, polished some sound effects, counter / charged weapons will be use charge, added thermite rifle / yell sfx, many small fixes.
- Rare items no longer available for custom squads, fixes bug in generating random squad.
- Added Steam achievements, fixes severe weakness icon.
- Finished bunker tileset redesign.
- Added boss outfits to bunker.
- Removed unused code, added gain cash sfx. Balanced other sound effect levels, finished final battle cutscene.
- Fixes bug where no gadget found. Added third battle to bunker region.
- Increased rare weapon damage, added particle effects to some events, added new sound effects, confused doesn't increase evasion anymore, added new bunker battles.
- Antidote no longer heals, added remaining sfxs.
- Knockback damage increased, added heavy aid, tweaked enemy health, diff 5 more difficult, fixes bugs on statistics window, tweaked weapon damage, added two new gears, added beta tester names, fixes new high score always shown.
- Fixes blights not appearing on bunker battle, boosted late game enemies difficulty, some high threat battles are more difficult, blights last longer, medivac more expensive.
Changed files in this update