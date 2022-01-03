Level Editor Bugfix Patch

Lots of people have already started playing around with the Level Editor, and as expected there's been some bugs discovered by the community. There's also been lots of feedback for various features, some of which I've added in this patch:
- Prevent cloning of the Start (Golden Capsule) and End (Golden Stick) objects.
- The End (Golden Stick) is now stationary (not hovering up and down) while in Edit Mode
- The Duplicate Key (Left Alt) has been replaced with Ctrl-C (Copy), Ctrl-V (Paste) and Ctrl-X (Cut)
- The key to toggle the Edit/Play mode has been changed from X to T.
- Objects can no longer be scaled negatively
- Pressing B will teleport you to the selected object
- Holding Left Shift will increase the Edit mode camera speed
- Fix various bugs with the undo/redo system
- Add smaller sound effects for various actions
Changed files in this update