BIRBOUT! v1.0.3 Patch Notes

BIRBOUT! v1.0.3 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Well that was a short break. Anyways, welcome to 2022. This’ll be the year where the first big patches to the game will happen. I’m also developing tools that’ll make the process of getting builds out quicker, namely some scripts to automatically gets builds going.

This one is mainly just to tweak some of the weapons a little bit. As always if you have any feedback on weapon balance, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

I’m planning for this to truly be the last v1.0.X update, so it’ll be a while before the next patch.

Code Changes

• Internally, OnFire and DoubleJump have been changed to Afterburn and Double_Jump.

• Underscores in effect names now get turned into spaces.

Weapon Rebalances

Ironcaw:

• Cooldown has been buffed from 2.5s to 0.8s

Fire:

• Afterburn is no longer lethal. Stops dealing damage if you are on 1hp. The base hit can still kill though.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed live scoreboard update in single level after switching maps. There's now an extra check for scoreboard init.

Asset Fixes

• Fixed Treetop Hop Clear and Battle music track loops being out of sync after first loop.

• Took down the Christmas lights :) - I might make a Christmas mode later on. Holly-Jolly Hills will still be available under Misc until at least v1.1 though.

…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

-Jazztache (1419Mon03Jan22)