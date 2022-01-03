 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 3 January 2022

Update 17

Share · View all patches · Build 7963063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More gamemodes
  • Money pit is no longer free in multiplayer
  • Removed a song that sounded dumb
  • Now legal to enter options after a match without closing the matchwindow
  • Playerlist will now go away if you hover it while a race is starting
  • You will no longer be able to avoid losing speed going at like 2000 kmh with only 60hp
  • Hovering over tiles will now make unrelated tiles transparent
  • Less penalty from going too early
  • Game no longer freezes if you buy a bonus in the bonusmodal and you don't have enough money
  • Objectives tab now tells the name of the current gamemode
  • Decreased chance of crash from EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION

