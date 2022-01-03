- More gamemodes
- Money pit is no longer free in multiplayer
- Removed a song that sounded dumb
- Now legal to enter options after a match without closing the matchwindow
- Playerlist will now go away if you hover it while a race is starting
- You will no longer be able to avoid losing speed going at like 2000 kmh with only 60hp
- Hovering over tiles will now make unrelated tiles transparent
- Less penalty from going too early
- Game no longer freezes if you buy a bonus in the bonusmodal and you don't have enough money
- Objectives tab now tells the name of the current gamemode
- Decreased chance of crash from EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION
