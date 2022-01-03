Ahoy, mateys!
Patch 1.5.1b is out now, adding the following changes:
- Added dead zone slider for controllers
- Reeky Luuk no longer has bleeding attacks
- Increased Ungodly Beast's damage
- Changes to tutorial map's enemy encounters
- Fixed: hat names didn't have prefixes after loading the item
- Fixed: crash can occur when using Perfectionist with Windup
- Fixed: Sword lunge cooldown was reduced to sword cooldown when holding another weapon
- Fixed: enemy boat on tutorial map did not move into position
That's all for today! If you detect any issue with the patch, do not hesitate to reach out on the forums or on our Discord server!
Borington
