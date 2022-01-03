 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 3 January 2022

Patch 0.99e

Patch 0.99e

-New/Change: Tutorial now covers Help menu and Journal use as a requirement.

-New: All transporters now have a vfx so they stand-out more.

-New: Added Worldly Willy. He explains the World Map exists and that the world

is larger than one town.

-Fix: Some menus closed by hotkey possibly not unfreezing your character.

