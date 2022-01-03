Update 0.8.9 - new RTS spell

Hello everyone and happy new year!

Today we released version 0.8.9, it includes a new spell for RTS.

The earthquake spell will damage player buildings:

Features:

FPS - FPS only takes 25% damage of own explosive

FPS - Improved Mine and Sticky bomb radius and damage

FPS - Improved Mars level

RTS - Add earthquake spell

RTS - Improved prediction for artillery and titan rock

General - Added Sandstorm event to Mars

General - Add match time

General - Extend game results

General - Add SSGI settings for performance

General - LODs for player buidlings

General - Auto kick players wanting to join while game is already running

General - Reduce redness of flares

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: Units block building parts longer than expected

FPS - Fixed: items spawn inside workbench

FPSAI - Fixed: FPSAI will pickup ammo from ammobox

RTS - Fixed: autobuild option not always working when holding CTRL

With the RTS Spell, we have completed our roadmap for 2021. I will soon release an update for 2022.

Dark Prospect will leave Early Access in 2022, so the focus will be on polishing the game.

Leaving Early Access doesn't mean there won't be more updates, but I think Dark Prospect is now in a state where it can be presented to a wider audience and attract more players.

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames