Update 0.8.9 - new RTS spell

Hello everyone and happy new year!
Today we released version 0.8.9, it includes a new spell for RTS.
The earthquake spell will damage player buildings:
Features:
FPS - FPS only takes 25% damage of own explosive
FPS - Improved Mine and Sticky bomb radius and damage
FPS - Improved Mars level
RTS - Add earthquake spell
RTS - Improved prediction for artillery and titan rock
General - Added Sandstorm event to Mars
General - Add match time
General - Extend game results
General - Add SSGI settings for performance
General - LODs for player buidlings
General - Auto kick players wanting to join while game is already running
General - Reduce redness of flares
Bug fixes:
- FPS - Fixed: Units block building parts longer than expected
- FPS - Fixed: items spawn inside workbench
- FPSAI - Fixed: FPSAI will pickup ammo from ammobox
- RTS - Fixed: autobuild option not always working when holding CTRL
With the RTS Spell, we have completed our roadmap for 2021. I will soon release an update for 2022.
Dark Prospect will leave Early Access in 2022, so the focus will be on polishing the game.
Leaving Early Access doesn't mean there won't be more updates, but I think Dark Prospect is now in a state where it can be presented to a wider audience and attract more players.
If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,
join our Discord server.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
