Version 1.2.1 Final

This is very much likely the last content update for the game. Bug fixes will be made if reported until the end of 2022. Some small side quests may be added occasionally but overall this is it.

I consider this game completed at this point.

I realize some contents didn’t make it such as Fadin barrack, a side quest involving Xander proposing to Maco, and a short story regarding the distant village in Mt. Belegarth. Those could still be added but I’d like to take my hands off this, so it’s very unlikely.

If I ever make another Bhavacakra game, it will take its place 5 years after this game, and its protagonist will be either Shana or her elder brother which means it will focus on the Fadin family.

Yes, the concept is there, but since I am working on another game at this point, it will be probably years before I get a chance to begin anything.

Besides, I plan to use another engine which will delay whatever I plan to do.

Finally, to those who have given this game a shot, I thank you. This is just a personal project of mine which is why it remains free. I don’t seek any profit. I simply want my story to be read and played.

Farewell.

P.S. The other game I am currently working on can be found below. It is an adult game but the overall tone of the story is quite similar to Bhavacakra Maco.

There are messages that can only be told in a harsh and sexual environment.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684760/Two_Clusters_Cold_Haven/

What has been added: