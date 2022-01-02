Update for Beta Branch 1/2/2022

Added a "Read Ahead" setting that determines whether the player reads ahead in the file during playback. This is enabled by default. Disabling this option might speed up opening files and seeking, but may cause more buffering pauses during playback. The option can be found in your user settings under the playback group.
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 2 January 2022
