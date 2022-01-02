Winter Has Come

Not all Christmas is happy. For many of us, this is a time when we realize what a terrible plight we are in. The time when we are hit by devastating depression and the disturbing aura of winter nights. There is no family warmth among us, only the crackling frost of a frozen hell. Snow is cruel, we should not decorate it with colored lights. We should melt it with the flames of merciful stakes.

Only a small part of the game is covered with snow, but paradoxically it's our favorite. That's ironic that the brightest stages are the most poignant, disturbing and coherent with the emotions we wanted to share when planning a dark and gloomy game.