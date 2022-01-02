1.0 Update

Hi everyone, Happy (Late) New Year!
Here's a trailer to start off the 2022!
Soulmate is planned to release this year, so tons of work was in dire need of being done!
I have revamped the Combat-System entirely. The combat will become very familiar for those that are fans of hack and slashes.
The Combat is quite simple now, actually.
Press X to attack.
Press B to dodge an attack.
Press Y to switch weapons.
The main goal is to maintain a balance between having to dodge and attack.
However, more work is needed to be done for this, and more will be done!
See you guys in the next build!
~Mumble
Changed files in this update