New Year Major Update!

IMAGINARIA has received a major update to kickstart 2022.
This is the list of changes:
-
A new GUI is now visible in the text box, where you can save your game at any point, go back to the main menu or quit.
-
Two new icons in the GUI. One of them, when clicking and holding on it, highlights objects and hotspots that can be interacted with. The other icon lists the places that are yet to be checked for the Imaginaria night watch.
-
The new GUI now shows the name of the place you're currently in.
-
BUG FIX: Now, when a hotspot or object is clicked, you can't click on any other hotspot until the text finishes. That way, a known bug that showed gibberish text when clicking too quick on different hotspots is now fixed.
-
Some text and bug fixes, including one where a text line was cut off.
To everyone who has already supported our game, we hope these changes will make you happy!
And to everyone who hasn't delved into the Antarctic night with us yet, this is the perfect time to do it!
Happy New Year from everyone at Orbis Tertius Games!
