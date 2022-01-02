Fault - Patch 14.3

General

Optimization

We have performed a large optimization overhaul on the map to help correct fps issues with this patch. We will continue to monitor this issue on all ranges of player PC's and push fixes as needed.

Unreal Engine 4.27

We have recently moved Fault to the newer version of the Unreal Engine!

This change comes with many benefits to development and is another step towards improving the overall feel of our game. Updating to 4.27 was needed for some future large-scale plans that we hope to share with you soon.

We have some big things coming in our next set of in-game updates and we will continue to share all the details with you through our Discord, Social Posts, and Dev Streams.

Due to this change the Steam update will be much larger then normal, roughly 15 GB.

Bug Fixes

Aspects

Queen

Fixed an issue where Queen was not giving Spellvamp.

Beasthunter

Fixed an issue causing Pelt Hunter to stack past 100.

— Strange Matter Team