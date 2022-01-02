Desecrators 0.5.5 - Submersion

0.5.5 introduces underwater areas and adds some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.
Changelist:
- Added underwater areas
- The map camera can now be rotated using the same roll controls as the player ship
- Improved dropship player spawn positioning
- Ground enemies will now drive in reverse when colliding with static objects
- Added HUD marker for ammo type of current primary
- Added additional color formatting to pickup messages
- Fixed incorrect Napalm ammo pickup message
- Fixed an issue where buttons could spawn inside walls
- Fixed homing weapons being able to lock on to dying enemies
- Fixed enemies sometimes being stuck in a behaviour after teleporting to a culled group
- Fixed an issue where static light halos would shine through cave geometry
- Fixed secret teleport exits sometimes requiring a trigger to activate
- Fixed pickups not rotating when rendered from distant remote views
- Fixed Chamo enemies being completely invisible while dying
