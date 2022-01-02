 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 2 January 2022

Desecrators 0.5.5 - Submersion

Last edited by Wendy

0.5.5 introduces underwater areas and adds some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Changelist:

  • Added underwater areas
  • The map camera can now be rotated using the same roll controls as the player ship
  • Improved dropship player spawn positioning
  • Ground enemies will now drive in reverse when colliding with static objects
  • Added HUD marker for ammo type of current primary
  • Added additional color formatting to pickup messages
  • Fixed incorrect Napalm ammo pickup message
  • Fixed an issue where buttons could spawn inside walls
  • Fixed homing weapons being able to lock on to dying enemies
  • Fixed enemies sometimes being stuck in a behaviour after teleporting to a culled group
  • Fixed an issue where static light halos would shine through cave geometry
  • Fixed secret teleport exits sometimes requiring a trigger to activate
  • Fixed pickups not rotating when rendered from distant remote views
  • Fixed Chamo enemies being completely invisible while dying

