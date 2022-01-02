Version Beta 1.8.1 Update

This update is small but adds a useful feature.
Features:
- You can now gain medals in custom levels
- Increased gain of credits in custom levels (You gain more credits if you got a new record)
- Changed Diamond Time in Breakable Blocks Challenge
- Increased Spike Collision so this doesn't happen:
Bugfixes:
- Fixed bugged info in settings and customization menu
- Fixed issue with antialiasing and vsync in pause menu settings
- Few minor bugs fixed
- Fixed music not stopping after being kicked out of the calendar
Changed files in this update