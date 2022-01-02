 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 2 January 2022

Version Beta 1.8.1 Update

Version Beta 1.8.1 Update · Last edited 2 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is small but adds a useful feature.

Features:

  • You can now gain medals in custom levels
  • Increased gain of credits in custom levels (You gain more credits if you got a new record)
  • Changed Diamond Time in Breakable Blocks Challenge
  • Increased Spike Collision so this doesn't happen:

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed bugged info in settings and customization menu
  • Fixed issue with antialiasing and vsync in pause menu settings
  • Few minor bugs fixed
  • Fixed music not stopping after being kicked out of the calendar

