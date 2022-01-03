Ghost Orb Changes / Brightness Slider / Ambient Bass Slider

Hey everyone, just a smaller update to clean up a few issues people were having with some of the changes made in the previous, bigger update.
- Ghost orbs now appear in a random room in the house, as opposed to possessing a random household object, this change was made to make the experience a bit cleaner, and allow you to spend more time looking at interactions as opposed to being glued to a tiny camera looking for orbs. To cleanse them now, you just need to throw the Holy Water into the center of the room they're flying around in.
- Added the ability to change your audio settings in-game
- Added a "House Ambience" slider to the audio section of the settings, this adjusts the "BRRRRR" sound you hear throughout the house, you now have the ability to turn it up (if you'd really want to), or off completely.
- Added a brightness slider in the video section of the settings.
- Changed the tutorial ghost to no longer kill you, instead when the ghost catches you in the tutorial, it will stop the hunt and send you back to your starting room, this doesn't reset the game, it just explains to you what happened.
- Added a new keybind in the tutorial, pressing "Y" while in the tutorial will now start or stop a hunt, this allows you to understand hunts a lot easier, as well as stops any hunts that may occur while you're looking for evidence.
- Changed the heart rate to go down considerably faster while outside of a house.
- Removed Christmas decorations, but there appears to still be a ghost in the houses.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where players wouldn't get sent back or see the "blue death vision" after getting caught by a ghost in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where players wouldn't drop their items after leaving a match.
- Fixed the server browser not showing all of the active open lobbies.
- Fixed a bug where adjusting the audio wouldn't do anything for some players.
- Fixed a bug where the intro screen would hang for a few seconds, sometimes causing crashes.
Thank you for all the feedback everyone! Hope this makes the game easier for you all :)
