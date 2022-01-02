v1.4.5 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,
Before we start with today's patch notes I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year.
So this will be a small patch that will bring the following:
New Features
- Translation to Portuguese (PT-PT)
- Anyone can do their own translations for the game(A guide will be published soon)
Changes
-
New tileset
- The world tileset is now a bit different from what it used to be and will change more in the next few patches
-
New Fight animations
For now, that is all.
Once again I thank everyone for your support of the game.
Kind Regards,
Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo
Changed files in this update