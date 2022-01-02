 Skip to content

Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors update for 2 January 2022

v1.4.5 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Before we start with today's patch notes I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

So this will be a small patch that will bring the following:

New Features

  • Translation to Portuguese (PT-PT)
  • Anyone can do their own translations for the game(A guide will be published soon)

Changes

  • New tileset

    • The world tileset is now a bit different from what it used to be and will change more in the next few patches

  • New Fight animations

For now, that is all.

Once again I thank everyone for your support of the game.

Kind Regards,

Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo

