Vacuum Pilot update for 2 January 2022

Update 0.5.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

Online ghosts are now downloaded before the game starts

When loading into a new level, the game will no longer start before the ghosts of the current leaderboard are downloaded. This is done so the gameplay is no longer affected by lag and freezes that can occur when ghosts are loaded into memory.

Ghosts will still be downloaded during gameplay when changing the leaderboards

Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused the ship to accelerate faster than intended in some circumstances

