S H R i M P update for 2 January 2022

Variation update!

2 January 2022

Pretty big update in the sense of the visual changes and new sounds. The micro-textures to the world materials seriously make a huge difference.

A big bug I need to fix is after using the scanner and the charge time is upgraded, it keeps on ticking as if it is still charging so I need to fix that.

  • Porcelain Ghost will now enter goodnight when too close while being seen
  • Fixed Shrimp being able to play dead and walk at the same time
  • Adjustments to level 7
  • Minor collision fixes
  • Cars without glow around now show how many cars remain when picking up
  • Fixed Objective icon over Train 44's CTRL Module
  • Fixed Church Music stopping song when out of distance
  • Added micro details to world materials
  • Textured DNA
  • Textured Frame around DNA
  • Textured Yellow Light
  • Textured Blue Light
  • Textured Green Light
  • Textured Train 44 Parts
  • Textured Tranquility Lamp
  • Textured Church Speaker
  • Textured Phauzmit Machine
  • Textured Music Rig
  • Textured Music Disc
  • Textured Card
  • Textured Card Scanner
  • Textured Lock
  • Textured Checkpoint
  • Textured Key
  • Textured Frequency Displacer
  • Textured Wings
  • Textured Bright Star
  • Textured Gates at Sobriquet's place
  • Textured Timer Machine
  • Textured Nerve Machine
  • Textured Nerve Machine Parts
  • Textured Vesp Wings
  • Textured Valve
  • Textured Fuse
  • Textured Generator
  • Textured Cars 1 and 2
  • Textured Gene Battery
  • Textured Coin
  • Train 44's Brain, Heart, and CTRL Modules make sounds
  • Nerve Machine now has sound indicating it's on
  • New sound Picking up Key
  • Bright Star pickup has loop sound
  • New sound picking up Keyparts
  • Music disc now emits sound
  • Fuse now emits sound
  • New Fuse Pickup sound
  • New sound when putting fuses in fuse box

