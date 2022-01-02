Variation update!

Pretty big update in the sense of the visual changes and new sounds. The micro-textures to the world materials seriously make a huge difference.
A big bug I need to fix is after using the scanner and the charge time is upgraded, it keeps on ticking as if it is still charging so I need to fix that.
- Porcelain Ghost will now enter goodnight when too close while being seen
- Fixed Shrimp being able to play dead and walk at the same time
- Adjustments to level 7
- Minor collision fixes
- Cars without glow around now show how many cars remain when picking up
- Fixed Objective icon over Train 44's CTRL Module
- Fixed Church Music stopping song when out of distance
- Added micro details to world materials
- Textured DNA
- Textured Frame around DNA
- Textured Yellow Light
- Textured Blue Light
- Textured Green Light
- Textured Train 44 Parts
- Textured Tranquility Lamp
- Textured Church Speaker
- Textured Phauzmit Machine
- Textured Music Rig
- Textured Music Disc
- Textured Card
- Textured Card Scanner
- Textured Lock
- Textured Checkpoint
- Textured Key
- Textured Frequency Displacer
- Textured Wings
- Textured Bright Star
- Textured Gates at Sobriquet's place
- Textured Timer Machine
- Textured Nerve Machine
- Textured Nerve Machine Parts
- Textured Vesp Wings
- Textured Valve
- Textured Fuse
- Textured Generator
- Textured Cars 1 and 2
- Textured Gene Battery
- Textured Coin
- Train 44's Brain, Heart, and CTRL Modules make sounds
- Nerve Machine now has sound indicating it's on
- New sound Picking up Key
- Bright Star pickup has loop sound
- New sound picking up Keyparts
- Music disc now emits sound
- Fuse now emits sound
- New Fuse Pickup sound
- New sound when putting fuses in fuse box
