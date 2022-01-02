Level Editor and Steam Workshop integration

Hello everyone!

It's an interesting few weeks since launch, the first few dedicated players are finally reaching their they way to the top and beating the game. But whilst those who really liked the difficulty of the map, there's also been a lot of people who enjoy the core sticking mechanic of the game, yet are offput by the immense difficulty of the map the game was released with.

But since it's very hard for me personally to create new levels to suit each type of player, I figured I'd let players create what they want instead! With that short introduction said, let me present the biggest update Stickit has ever seen!

In-game Level Editor

An in-game Level Editor has been added to the game, it can be used to both play and create custom levels. Whilst not quite as complex as the tools used to develop the main level of the game, it provides a good starting point for those wanting to explore new kinds of levels for Stickit!

Steam Workshop integration

Creating your own levels isn't any fun if you have no one to share them with, so this update also integrates and enables the Steam Workshop. The level editor allows you to easily upload your levels for the world to see through the click of a button. And by browsing the new Steam Workshop page for Stickit you will also be able to "Subscribe" and download levels made by others!

You can find the Stickit Steam Workshop here!

Local Best Times

Your local client will store your local best time to complete each user created level, including the main level and levels you create by yourself. Download levels from other users and see what best time you're able to achieve and share them with the creator and other users on the Steam Workshop page or the Steam Forums.