-We've added enemies in the game, the Naughty Fungi, who steal treats from you should they catch you, adding extra challenge to the game. We've adjusted in-game time accordingly to balance this.
-We've added a new maze to the Winter Pass where you must save all the piggies!
-We've fixed a bug that could cause the balls of wool to dissapear at certain viewing angles.
amazin' George update for 2 January 2022
Content Update! (v1.2)
