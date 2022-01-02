 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

amazin' George update for 2 January 2022

Content Update! (v1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 7962493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've added enemies in the game, the Naughty Fungi, who steal treats from you should they catch you, adding extra challenge to the game. We've adjusted in-game time accordingly to balance this.

-We've added a new maze to the Winter Pass where you must save all the piggies!

-We've fixed a bug that could cause the balls of wool to dissapear at certain viewing angles.

Changed files in this update

amazin' George Content Depot 1849871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.