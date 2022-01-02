=== CryoFall v1.32.2.3 (R32 Patch #1) ===
Improvements:
- Crafting: Item preview will be displayed even for weapons and equipment which don't have any skins.
- Free skin progress: The game will notify you in the Main Menu when you can claim a free skin.
- Improved rendering for crate icons (especially when using low sprite quality setting).
Fixes:
- Fixed Laser sight pointing in a bit wrong direction.
- Fixed textures mipmap generation (some recipe icons, as well as all status effect icons, will appear much clearer without jagged edges).
- Fixed incorrect light source offset for Laser rapier.
This is a client-only patch. No server update is necessary and no new server distribution is provided.
Changed files in this update