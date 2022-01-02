 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CryoFall update for 2 January 2022

R32 Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7962481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

=== CryoFall v1.32.2.3 (R32 Patch #1) ===

Improvements:

  • Crafting: Item preview will be displayed even for weapons and equipment which don't have any skins.
  • Free skin progress: The game will notify you in the Main Menu when you can claim a free skin.
  • Improved rendering for crate icons (especially when using low sprite quality setting).

Fixes:

  • Fixed Laser sight pointing in a bit wrong direction.
  • Fixed textures mipmap generation (some recipe icons, as well as all status effect icons, will appear much clearer without jagged edges).
  • Fixed incorrect light source offset for Laser rapier.

This is a client-only patch. No server update is necessary and no new server distribution is provided.

Changed files in this update

CryoFall Content Depot 829591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.