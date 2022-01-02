The House V0.3.1

Hello Players and Happy New Year.
Today we're bringing some bug fixes to The House.
- Fixed the ambient lighting so everything is dark again.
- Nerfed the enemy movement so the player doesn't get stuck in the basement area.
- Added meshes to the Christmas items so you can't walk through them.
- Fixed the Main Instructions Menu so it's now centered on the screen.
Be sure to keep on the lookout for our newest headliner update hitting The House on January 20th. Until then, Good luck and have fun.
Changed files in this update