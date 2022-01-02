Content Update

Update v2022.1.1.22f
Added Gatling Tower to the game.
The Gatling Tower increases its attack speed over time when attacking the same target. If the target is changed, the bonus attack speed is halved. This makes the Gatling Tower particularly strong against a few strong targets.
The Gatling Tower also comes into the game with 4 upgrades
New difficulty level: very easy
Very Easy
DifficultMultiplier: 75%
SpawnMode: Round
AutoStart: false
EnergyRegenRate: 5 per second
SellRefundRatio: 100%
"The Enchanted Forest" has been added as a new single player map
A new interface that shows all waves has been added
Added new ToolTips for the HUD
Balance
- All tower unlocks cost now 4 purple crystals
- The minimum cooldown of towers has been increased from 50 ms to 100 ms
- The "Forest Wolf White" is now immune to silence
- The upgrade "Snowstorm" has now only 2 upgrades instead of 5. The cooldown has been increased from 10% to 20% the improved slowing effect has been increased from 5% to 10%.
- The upgrade "Mask of Wisdom" has now only 2 upgrades instead of 4. The mana bonus has been increased from 25/50/75/100 to 50/100.
- The upgrade "Savagery of Knowledge" has now only 3 upgrades instead of 5. The upgrade now gives 5%/10%/15% mana reduction instead of 3%/6%/9%/12%/15%.
- The upgrade "Anti Matter" now gives 0,75/1,5/2,25 mana per second instead of 0,5/1,0/1,5.
- The upgrade "Magic Strength" has now only 3 upgrades instead of 5. The upgrade now gives 5%/10%/15% mana reduction instead of 3%/6%/9%/12%/15%
Arcane Tower
- Arcane Tower Costs reduced from 50, 150, 450 to 35, 95, 285 blue crystals
- Arcane Tower 1 damage reduced from 48-50 to 33-36
- Arcane Tower 2 damage reduced from 196-210 to 136-140
- Arcane Tower 3 damage reduced from 690-720 to 430-450
- Arcane Tower Upgrade 2 costs changed from 4 to 2 purple crystals
- Arcane Tower Upgrade 2 damage bonus changed from 10% to 5% per poin
- Arcane Tower Upgrade 3 costs changed from 4 to 2 purple crystals
- Arcane Tower Upgrade 3 damage bonus changed from 8% to 4% per point
- Arcane Towers ShieldBreak no longer breaks the whole shield but deals bonus damage to the shield
Laser Tower
- Laser Tower Costs reduced from 50, 150, 450 to 35, 95, 285 blue crystals
- Laser Tower 1 damage reduced from 48 to 33,6
- Laser Tower 2 damage reduced from 200 to 140
- Laser Tower 3 damage reduced from 650 to 455
- Laser Tower 1 attackspeed changed from 0.66 to 0.8
- Laser Tower 2 attackspeed changed from 0.6 to 0.8
- Laser Tower 3 attackspeed changed from 0.5 to 0.8
Canon Tower
- Canon Tower Costs reduced from 50, 150, 450 to 35, 95, 285 blue crystals
- Canon Tower 1 damage reduced from 34-38 to 23,8 - 26,6
- Canon Tower 2 damage reduced from 140-150 to 98-105
- Canon Tower 3 damage reduced from 440-460 to 308-322
Mortar Tower
- Mortar Tower Costs reduced from 75 to 60 blue crystals
- Mortar Tower speed decreased from 17 to 15
Radar Tower
- Upgrade 1 of the Rader Tower is now avaiable at 15 upgrades
- Upgrade 2 of the Rader Tower is now avaiable at 25 upgrades
- Upgrade 3 of the Rader Tower is now avaiable at 35 upgrades
- Upgrade 4 of the Rader Tower is now avaiable at 45 upgrades
Tesla Tower
- Tesla Tower 1 damage reduced from 60 - 80 to 42-56
- Tesla Tower 2 damage reduced from200 - 250 to 187-233
- Tesla Tower 3 damage reduced from 480 - 530 to 672-742
- Tesla Tower 2 cooldown increased from 1.5 to 2
- Tesla Tower 3 cooldown increased from 1 to 2
- The Upgrade 2 of the Tesla Tower "Statically Charged" of the Testla Tower is now avaiable at 25 upgrades
Crossbow Tower
- The first Upgrade "Striking Arrows" of the Crossbow Tower costs now 1 purple crystal but only gives 2.5% attackspeed instead of 5%
- The second Upgrade "Seeking Arrow" of the Crossbow Tower costs now 1 purple crystals but only gives 1% attackspeed and damage instead of 2%
- The third Upgrade "Quick Reload" of the Crossbow Tower costs now 1 purple crystals but only gives 2.5% attackspeed instead of 5%
Crystal Tower
- The 1 Upgrade "Crystal Ice Peaks" of Crystal Tower cost now 1 purple crystal but only gives 3% damage per point
- The 2 Upgrade "Cold Days" of Crystal Tower cost now 1 purple crystals für gibt es nur noch 2.5% mehr slow pro punkt
- The 3 Upgrade "Stubborn Ice" of Crystal Tower cost now 1 from 3 purple crystals but only gives 0.25 seconds increased slow instead of 0.5 seconds
- The 3 Upgrade now has 3 levels instead of 2
Changes
- Minor changes on the tower tooltips
- Falloff sound "Toon Reaper Magenta"
- Falloff sound "Mortar Tower" projectile
- The sound design of the Crossbow Tower has been revised.
- The sound design of the Crystal Tower has been revised.
- The sound design of the Laser Tower has been revised.
- Minor changes on tower tooltip
- The interface for the next wave has been revised
- Crystal Tower Sound changed
- On the map "The Winds of Winter" you now get more blue crystals, which makes the map easier overall
- On the map "Mist" you now get more blue crystals, which makes the map easier overall
- More blue crystals on the first waves on the map "The Winter is coming"
- Playerlevelcap increased from 25 to 26
- The Restart button is now only available in single player
- Removed fog on the map "Burbenog Homage"
- The inventory was visually revised
- Music for the map "The Wall" changed
- Fog removed from the map "The Wall"
- Added hitpoints to tower tooltip
- Reset the upgrades of old savegames
Fixes
- One color is now always selected for the player. The default color is green
- Mouse panning now has the same speed in all directions
- The misspelling for the Arance Armor has been corrected
- The description for the Evil Mushroom Red unit is now displayed correctly
- The scrollbar for the Creep & Tower Menu has now the correct size from the beginning
- Mouse panning is now no longer triggered when you are at the edge of the screen as long as you scroll with the mouse wheel
- The scroll speed in the "Create Game" menu has been adjusted
- The preferred color will now no longer be reset in the profile
- The creep "Forest Ogre Brown" is now correctly displayed in the creep menu
- When unlocking a level, you now stay on the page where the map was unlocked
- Fixed a bug where you selected Endless Mode in the first level and applied this setting to another map, even though this setting was not available
- Fixed a bug where the ability "Ice Column" slowed the creeps for 100%.
Preview "The Enchanted Forest":
