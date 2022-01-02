Share · View all patches · Build 7962346 · Last edited 2 January 2022 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello beautiful souls and happy new year!

The latest update contains the new environment 'Frozen Silence', as well as the new guide voice. For all changes see below. On Discord you can also find an updated roadmap.

The next update will hopefully bring more customisation options for the DeepGuide, possibly a new type of experience that I call "flow spaces" and hopefully a proper tutorial.

As always, let me know what you think. If you feel like writing a review on Steam, that would of course be much appreciated.

Much love ːsteamhappyː

Marc

/// Changelog 0.9.6.1 ///

New environment: 'Frozen Silence'

Voice-Over:

New voice for the DeepGuide (male). A female alternative will come back in the future.

Voice repertoire extended and menu options added for enabling/disabling certain aspects.

Visual element added that appears while the guide voice is speaking.

Grabbable rocks:

Levitation: During the DeepGuide session you can now focus on a rock making it levitate with the in-breath. When the humming part starts you will be able to make it float higher with your voice and with a bit of practice you can keep it in the air. This will also train you to stay in the breathing rhythm, since the levitation via humming only works in the out-breath section.

ASMR Sounds: Instead of being on by default you have to give the rock a shake to activate the ASMR sounds. The sound will change with each shake.

updated DLSS to version 2.3.2; minimum driver requirement: 471.11 - Grab the latest driver from nvidia.com.

Increased max. step height and walkable slope to make walking over obstacles and getting onto plateaus easier

FIXED (finally, let's hope): menu pointer not able to access buttons in some places like level boundaries and other random places

FIXED: tip of menu pointer went sometimes behind the window

FIXED: black screen when selecting menu home button with left thumbstick+trigger

Sub-menu windows now close when selecting the same menu item a second time

User 'body' collides less with physics objects (rocks, balls) to avoid sudden pops and objects disappearing

Hookah:

stays now upright

mouth piece will move to default position when letting go, instead of staying mid-air

added particle effect for Afterglow mode, instead of smoke

Mic input reverb now stays activated in Afterglow mode, if the user is still humming (= input surpasses a certain threshold), otherwise it turns off as before

Birds not in sky at night anymore + wings flapping faster for a bit more realism

Bliss of Solitude:

FIXED after poem music volume always reverted back to 1 instead of to user defined music volume

Temple of Serenity: