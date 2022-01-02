 Skip to content

Ghoul Dungeon update for 2 January 2022

v1.0.1: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7962320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made:

  • UI has been modified. Icons for player abilities have been moved to bottom of the screen, and you can pause with Escape
  • "You Died" options implemented
  • "Pause" provides option to restart
  • Player's attack hitboxes have been modified to allow you to collect pickups more easily
  • Monster has been modified to remove a bug where player would get stuck to their hitbox
  • Credits added to Options menu
  • Save system modified in order to prevent crashing on initial launch (Not entirely sure if it fixed the crashing issue; if not, please let me know!)

