v1.0.1: Bug Fixes

The following changes have been made:
- UI has been modified. Icons for player abilities have been moved to bottom of the screen, and you can pause with Escape
- "You Died" options implemented
- "Pause" provides option to restart
- Player's attack hitboxes have been modified to allow you to collect pickups more easily
- Monster has been modified to remove a bug where player would get stuck to their hitbox
- Credits added to Options menu
- Save system modified in order to prevent crashing on initial launch (Not entirely sure if it fixed the crashing issue; if not, please let me know!)
