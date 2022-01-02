 Skip to content

Blasting Courier update for 2 January 2022

Swimming, player shadow and other updates

  • Added swimming. Swimming consumes stamina and after your stamina is depleted, your health starts to go down too. Enjoy the tropic water and don't go too far out the shore!
  • Added player shadow that acts as a collision point with mountains and other objects. It also serves as a tile reveal tool.
  • Castle is now clickable. This will make the easy mode a little bit harder to run through. It will also enable you to reveal more tiles before collecting the gold. This also fixes a bug that caused the player to not be able to go into the castle from above.
  • Some tiles such as the trunk, boulder, trees, and bushes have new collisions shapes. Check them out and tell us what you think!
  • Player now always flashes red when taking damage.
  • New old achievement is back! Play between 4 and 7 am to earn it.
  • Achievements Flag pirate, Local warlord, and Continental trader now work properly and you can earn them too!
  • Map generation was tweaked a little regarding water placement. You might encounter different islands.
  • Chest now shows sign number after being looted.
  • A question mark now sometimes appears in the fog. What would that be? Jump in the game and find out.
  • Sheep don't trap the player anymore. They keep their distance out of respect.
  • Grass tiles now reveal all other safe tiles surrounding them.
  • Engine updated to 2021.2.7f1. Some differences might occur (such as the splash screen).
  • Medium difficulty compass now doesn't point to revealed mountains.

I believe that is all we did for this update.

Have fun!

