0.42g - New controls for KB/M, new dungeon generation and more bug fixes!

First off, Happy New Year everyone ːpraisesunː I wish you all the best!

The first update of the year is kind of a big one, hopefully you like the changes. I'm very active on the Discord so don't hesitate to share your feedback there.

Also if you like the game, please consider buying the Supporter Pack DLC, it really helps to pay for the servers!

Controls

Updated the Keyboard/Mouse control scheme for the monsters so that you target with the mouse. The monsters that will benefit of this change are : Jamie, Stick, Le GentleSlime and Triple H

Balance

The dungeon is now divided differently, instead of 4 corners the zones are now divided around the map like circles. This should help with the RNG on spawning into a more difficult zone and help players to navigate the dungeon. Please let me know what you think of this change.

Monsters will now keep spawning in done room if the player is haunted by spirits (same as the center room before)

Following the nerf is the last update, everyone agreed that Stick is still too strong so I'm increasing the CDs to make him less spammy.

Increased the CD of Stick's East spell from 3 to 10s

Increased the CD of Stick's South spell from 2 to 6s

Note that the mouse targeting should make him more interesting to play but could also make it stronger so I'll keep an eye on it.

Reduced the price of the Flying Boots from 77 to 24

Increased Magic Attack price from 24 to 33

Magic Attack now makes your basic attack to cost MP (added to the usual effect of boosting ATK with your MP)

Increased mana cost of the bombs from 5 to 7

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug which increased the countdown before the start of a game each time a player connected to a game. It should now always be 35s

Fixed a bug where you could accumulate active items buffs (ATK, DEF, CRC buff..) by switching item during the buff

Fixed a bug where items could spawn on walls

Fixed a bug with the corruption speed. The corruption should now be faster if less than 20% of the players are alive and half of the dungeon is already corrupted.

Fixed a bug where if you fall into a blue banana peel black hole while wearing the flying boots, you needed to dash to gain back the flying boot ability to walk over the holes.

Menus