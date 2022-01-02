 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 2 January 2022

New Map!

Build 7962255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Sunday Update is now here!

Due to the holidays there is no big update this time. However, there is a new big map available now.

Features:

  • new map: Abandoned factory building

Cheers,

Dennis

