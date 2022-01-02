AudioTheory Guitars 2.3.0 – 88 Key Update

A new update to AudioTheory Guitars arrives today. This adds in a feature that was primarily developed for AudioTheory Piano Keys – support for different sized keyboards all the way up to a full sized 88 key piano.

These options are now available for AudioTheory Guitars too, meaning that if you want to reference the guitar fretboard against a larger keyboard, or you want to connect up a MIDI device and see a matching number of keys on-screen, you can select the desired amount of keys in the application settings.

So what else is new?

There are a whole bunch of changes that have been made to support the new range of keyboard sizes:

Toggles for UI elements. The note selector (bottom left) can now be toggled on and off . For the smaller keyboard sizes this gives better flexibility on what information you're seeing on screen, and for the larger sizes it's a requirement to allow the full length of the keyboard to display.

Additional sounds (for the lower and higher notes). Again, this is predominantly for 88 key support, but it means that new notes are available in other contexts too. It also accounts for the increased file size of this update.

MIDI support for out of range notes. For example, if you connect an 88 key MIDI controller but are using the 37 key view, you will still get audio feedback from the notes not on screen.

Extended output octave range. This covers the extended range of available notes, and can now be set between between -2 and +2.

Relative Note Naming

This update also sorts out some issues with the relative note naming. The relative note names for pentatonic and blues scales now reference the appropriate major scale, and by default these display as numbers, although there is also the option to use Roman numerals if preferred.

That's all for today. Thanks for reading, and keep practicing. Oh, and happy new year!