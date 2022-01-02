Massive bug fix and improvements, and size of the game reduced

ITA:

Spero che darete a questo gioco, un'altra possibilità, l'ho reso molto meglio rispetto a prima, togliendo i flash fastidiosi, ho ridotto la memoria del gioco, cambiato l'animazione del titolo di dark shiny, ho notato altre musiche che si sentono da una sola cuffia, ho ridotto ancora di più i dialoghi noiosi e le mappe troppo lunghe, ho ridotto i mostri da sconfiggere, in modo da dare più spazio, ai challenger dei boss, ho migliorato le animazioni delle skill, ho reso i boss più intuitivi.

Grazie a tutti quelli che fino a oggi lo hanno provato, ma molto probabilment non hanno continuato, perchè era troppo noioso, rispetto come sia adesso.

Non sono un esperto di creazione di giochi, ma ho messo davvero tutto il mio cuore da amante di videogiochi, per migliorarlo il più possibile.

Se il gioco dovesse avere,

un pò di successo, dico solo un pò, creerò un gioco ancora meglio, con questo tipo di sistema battaglia, ed enigmi.

Buon game e buona fortuna, per chi lo vorrà giocare!

English:

I hope you will give this game another chance, I made it much better than before, removing the annoying flashes, I reduced the memory of the game, changed the animation of the title of dark shiny, I noticed more music that can be heard from one headphone, I reduced even more the boring dialogues and the too long maps, I reduced the monsters to defeat, in order to give more space to the bosses challengers, I improved the animations of the skills, I made the bosses more intuitive.

Thanks to all those who have tried it so far, but most probably didn't continue, because it was too boring, compared to how it is now.

I am not an expert in game creation, but I really put all my heart as a game lover into making it as good as possible.

If the game were to have

a little bit of success, just a little bit, I will create an even better game with this kind of battle system and puzzles.

Good game and good luck for those who want to play it!

p.s. I admit that I have to improve even more the dialogues in English, after all I'm not very good in this language, I wanted to translate it anyway, to give a chance,

for many other people to play it. I'm very sorry.