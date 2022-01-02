 Skip to content

Hover The Edge update for 2 January 2022

Weather system

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Winter has come for Hover The Edge, a fully functioning weather system was added, you will now experience rain, fog, thunderstorms, clouds and more weather effects which will completely change the feel of the Island.

Weather system notes:

The weather system has to be manually enabled through the options menu.

The weather system is only recommended to higher-end machines (RTX 3070 and above).

Other changes:

  • Checkpoints will now be marked on the AR screen when reached.

Bug fixes:

  • Wrong UI colors at night.
  • Coin related bug when winning the game.
  • Collision issues in some areas.

Changed files in this update

