Winter has come for Hover The Edge, a fully functioning weather system was added, you will now experience rain, fog, thunderstorms, clouds and more weather effects which will completely change the feel of the Island.
Weather system notes:
The weather system has to be manually enabled through the options menu.
The weather system is only recommended to higher-end machines (RTX 3070 and above).
Other changes:
- Checkpoints will now be marked on the AR screen when reached.
-
Bug fixes:
- Wrong UI colors at night.
- Coin related bug when winning the game.
- Collision issues in some areas.
Changed files in this update