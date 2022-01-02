 Skip to content

The Tau Ceti Terminus update for 2 January 2022

Corrections and Post Credit Scene

This update corrects bugs, lays groundwork for more hand positions, and adds a post credit scene.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed bug where "Reds" spawning was not curtailed when portal "becomes" in-active.
  • "Double" vision due to fog fixed in TC cut scene.
Updates:
  • Removed Vive controller diagram in help.
  • Added detail to Tau Ceti system poster.
  • Hints button disabled on controller menu for hard level.
  • Refactored hand model code, added minor second grip position for hand.
  • Improved backpack attach and detach to avoid minor glitches.
  • Added post credit scene.

