Corrections and Post Credit Scene

This update corrects bugs, lays groundwork for more hand positions, and adds a post credit scene.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where "Reds" spawning was not curtailed when portal "becomes" in-active.
- "Double" vision due to fog fixed in TC cut scene.
Updates:
- Removed Vive controller diagram in help.
- Added detail to Tau Ceti system poster.
- Hints button disabled on controller menu for hard level.
- Refactored hand model code, added minor second grip position for hand.
- Improved backpack attach and detach to avoid minor glitches.
- Added post credit scene.
Changed files in this update