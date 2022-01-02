 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 January 2022

Update, Version 20220102

Update, Version 20220102

English

Modified Alicia's model and all the graphics related to her including the cut scene. (I made her model exactly a year ago. It's time for an upgrade.)

New item: Chocolate. (It can be toxic to dogs, wolves, and cats.)

Added edges to some sideways.

New Tileset: Year 2021 (It's still working in progress. But, it can be used in the pocket dimension already.)

简体中文

改造了一下艾丽西亚的角色模型并重新渲染了和她有关的美术资源。（在一年前的今天我首次制作了她的模型。是时候翻新一下了。）

新物品：巧克力。（可能导致狼、狗、猫猫中毒。）

在部分人行道加入了边界。

新的地图图块：Year 2021（仍然在开发中。但是已经可以在口袋空间中使用。）

