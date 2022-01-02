early access 1.7.3

Balance changes
Buffs
Mortar Strike
- Deal 150 + 25% enemy current health physical damage. -> Deal 210 + 25% enemy current health physical damage.
Sign In Blood
- Draw 5 cards. Lose 2 life. -> Draw 5 cards. Lose 1 life.
Beam Cannon
- Range: (90, 110, 130) -> (110, 120, 130)
EMP Grenadier
- Range: (130, 160, 190) -> (160, 175, 190)
Riftmaker
- Range: (180, 190, 200) -> (200, 200, 200)
Trick Room
- Range: (140, 150, 160) -> (160, 160, 160)
Nerfs
Arcane Resonator
- Fire rate: (0.12, 0.36, 1.08) -> (0.12, 0.28, 0.63)
- Increased the fire rate penalty when copying the same spell too many times.
Downshaper
- Range: (350, 375, 400) -> (275, 275, 275)
