Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 2 January 2022

early access 1.7.3

2 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

Buffs

Mortar Strike
  • Deal 150 + 25% enemy current health physical damage. -> Deal 210 + 25% enemy current health physical damage.
Sign In Blood
  • Draw 5 cards. Lose 2 life. -> Draw 5 cards. Lose 1 life.
Beam Cannon
  • Range: (90, 110, 130) -> (110, 120, 130)
EMP Grenadier
  • Range: (130, 160, 190) -> (160, 175, 190)
Riftmaker
  • Range: (180, 190, 200) -> (200, 200, 200)
Trick Room
  • Range: (140, 150, 160) -> (160, 160, 160)

Nerfs

Arcane Resonator
  • Fire rate: (0.12, 0.36, 1.08) -> (0.12, 0.28, 0.63)
  • Increased the fire rate penalty when copying the same spell too many times.
Downshaper
  • Range: (350, 375, 400) -> (275, 275, 275)

Changed files in this update

