Console and FileRom have been added

This patch brings the file rom, while the console was added a few days ago.

The console is the first of a couple of display components that are planned. It allows you to print colored characters to a 80x24 display. You can use this for displaying text, creating games or video.

The file ROM loads bytes from any file on your computer. This can for example be used for importing large amounts of data, building file format parsers or using an external assembler.

Both components are unlocked in the sandbox level.