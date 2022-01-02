 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 2 January 2022

1.1.5: New languages & more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year! Thanks to generous contributions by community members Supernova888 and ivanilos, French and Brazilian Portuguese localizations are now available.

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or perhaps just suggest some changes? Check out this forum thread!

Additionally, there is now a new Display settings menu, with several frame limiter options achievable via either VSync or a soft target rate cap. For most people there's no reason to ever touch this setting, but it can be helpful if the default VSync setting doesn't work for whatever reason and your GPU is getting melted, or you want to skip frames to reduce power consuption on battery-powered devices, especially ones with high refresh rates.

new: Brazilian Portuguese localization

new: French localization

new: separate Display settings menu, with several frame limiter options

change: updated Polish localization

change: Webbed! status is now shown with an icon instead of text

Cheers,

Jan

